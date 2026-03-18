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Knesset Christian Allies Caucus

The Wire
Knesset Christian Allies Caucus holds celebration of faith-based diplomacy
World leaders, legislatures from 6 Continents and leaders from 7 political parties in Israel come together to celebrate the success of faith-based diplomacy. Friends of Zion to host livestream event celebrating the relaunch of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus for the 23rd Knesset.
Jul. 27, 2020