The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
World leaders, legislatures from 6 Continents and leaders from 7 political parties in Israel come together to celebrate the success of faith-based diplomacy. Friends of Zion to host livestream event celebrating the relaunch of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus for the 23rd Knesset.