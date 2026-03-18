Founded in 1972, the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty (Met Council) has been fighting poverty and promoting the social welfare of New York’s struggling populations, including the impoverished, immigrants and the elderly. Met Council is recognized as an expert in providing food to kosher and halal families across the tri-state area. It has become a trusted adviser to many around issues of culturally competent food with distributions and social services reaching more than 300,000 individuals annually. Its social-services division supports tens of thousands of New Yorkers through direct assistance and helps register them for applicable government programs. These include programs supporting victims of domestic violence, the elderly, Holocaust survivors and the Jewish community’s largest network of affordable housing.