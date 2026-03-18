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Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, Met Council

Founded in 1972, the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty (Met Council) has been fighting poverty and promoting the social welfare of New York’s struggling populations, including the impoverished, immigrants and the elderly. Met Council is recognized as an expert in providing food to kosher and halal families across the tri-state area. It has become a trusted adviser to many around issues of culturally competent food with distributions and social services reaching more than 300,000 individuals annually. Its social-services division supports tens of thousands of New Yorkers through direct assistance and helps register them for applicable government programs. These include programs supporting victims of domestic violence, the elderly, Holocaust survivors and the Jewish community’s largest network of affordable housing.
Met Council Turkey Donations for Thanksgiving
The Wire
Sol Goldman Charitable Trust, Met Council feed first responders, food-insecure New Yorkers
“Their generosity made sure that no one was left behind. We cannot thank them enough,” said David G. Greenfield, CEO of Met Council.
Nov. 26, 2025
Met Council Passover Food 2025
The Wire
Met Council provides massive Passover food relief for Jewish Americans as grocery prices soar
This year’s distribution was supported by major partners, including Deb El Food Products, which donated millions of eggs.
Apr. 10, 2025
Met Council USDA Session
The Wire
Jewish charity urges USDA to add more kosher and halal options
Food pantries need a wider array of kosher and halal options to feed those who adhere to dietary restrictions.
Mar. 11, 2024