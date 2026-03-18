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National Library of Israel

The National Library of Israel (NLI) is the dynamic institution of national memory for the Jewish people worldwide and Israelis of all backgrounds and faiths. As Israel’s pre-eminent research library, NLI collections include the world’s largest collection of textual Judaica, as well as world-class collections of Jewish and Islamic manuscripts, ancient maps, rare books, photographs, communal and personal archives, and more. NLI encourages diverse audiences in Israel and around the globe to engage with its treasures via innovative educational, cultural and digital initiatives, as well through a new landmark building that reflects NLI’s core values of democratizing knowledge, and opening its resources to the broadest audience possible. For more information: www.nli.org.il/en
National Library of Israel Partners With Shoah Foundation Signing
The Wire
USC Shoah Foundation partners with National Library of Israel
The joint effort will provide Israelis with access to the institute’s Visual History Archive, including testimonies from more than 52,000 Holocaust survivors and hundreds of survivors of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.
Mar. 4, 2024
Main Reading Halls at the new National Library of Israel
The Wire
National Library of Israel opens to readers on Sunday, Oct. 29
Starting in November, special tours and activities will be offered free-of-charge to the evacuees from the southern and northern border settlements.
Oct. 27, 2023