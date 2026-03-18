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Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies

The Wire
Amid Omicron wave, Jewish groups launch Project EM, free platform to support jobseekers
The goal of Project EM is to ensure that no matter where someone is on their career path or where they are located geographically, they can get the support they require to get a job — or a better job — free of charge.
Jan. 11, 2022