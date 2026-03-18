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Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission

The Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission is tasked with collecting and sharing educational resources on the Holocaust and genocide.
Ohio Holocaust and Liberators Memorial
The Wire
Ohio Holocaust Commission honors remembrance day at statehouse
“It is our mission to ensure the memory of the victims live on through remembrance and education,” said Andrea Brookover, the commission’s director.
Jan. 24, 2025