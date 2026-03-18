Proclaiming Justice to the Nations

A home schooling mother of five, Laurie Cardoza-Moore’s original “wake-up call” was the discovery of anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, and anti-American content in her children’s textbooks. The revelation of the early seeds of indoctrination of America’s children began her quest to bring awareness and change through every avenue she could reach: Legislative, media, advocacy, and ultimately the development of PJTN programs and documentaries that are shared and educate on a mass level. PJTN programming in support of Israel today reaches over 950 million potential viewers on a regular basis through a network of close to two dozen TV affiliates and satellite broadcasters.