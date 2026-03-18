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Republic Pictures

Republic Pictures, originally founded in 1935, is an acquisition-only label under Paramount Pictures, revitalized in 2023 and distributes a wide range of acquired films.
‘Bau, Artist at War’
The Wire
‘Bau, Artist at War’ film unveils new trailer honoring Yom Hashoah
“Joseph Bau’s story reminds us that love, creativity and courage can overcome even the worst darkness,” says film director Sean McNamara.
Apr. 23, 2025
‘Bau, Artist at War’
The Wire
Holocaust drama ‘Bau, Artist at War’ to premiere in September
“This is a story the world needs to see, to remind us of the power of hope, even in the darkest times,” says director Sean McNamara.
Mar. 31, 2025