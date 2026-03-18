While the term Sephardi has come to incorporate all non-Ashkenazi communities, there are major differences in history and experience between Jews from the Maghreb (North Africa), the Levant (Syria, Lebanon) and the Middle East (Iran, Iraq, Yemen). Nevertheless, the Sephardi world is at least partially unified by a similar tradition and point of view. Because of their thousands of years of historical experiences, they have a very different approach to many of these issues, and their voices should be part of the global Jewish conversation. The Sephardi Perspective provides a space for a wide variety of differing voices, views, and of course, perspectives, from the non-Ashkenazi world.