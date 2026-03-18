StandWithUs and International Legal Forum

StandWithUs (SWU) is an international, nonprofit and nonpartisan Israel education organization that works to inspire and educate people of all ages about Israel, as well as challenge misinformation and fight against antisemitism. Through university fellowships, high school internships, middle school curricula, conferences, materials, social media, educational films and missions to Israel, StandWithUs supports people around the world who want to educate their schools and communities about Israel. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the organization has programs on five continents with chapters and offices throughout the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil. For the last 10 years, SWU has consistently received the highest possible ratings from Charity Navigator (4 stars) and Guidestar (Platinum). See: www.standwithus.com; www.facebook.com/standwithus; www.twitter.com/standwithus; www.instagram.com/standwithus The International Legal Forum (ILF) is an Israel-based pro-active legal network of over 4,000 lawyers and activists in more than 40 countries, standing up for Israel and combating antisemitism, terror and BDS in the international legal arena. For more information, see the ILF website at: www.ilfngo.org.