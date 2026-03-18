More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Steinreich Communications

UAE-Israel Business Council
The Wire
UAE-Israel Business Council Hires Steinreich Communications
Oct. 22, 2020
Steinreich Communications
The Wire
Public Relations Firm Steinreich Communications Expands Reach Into United Arab Emirates
After the historic announcement of the normalization of relations Israel and the UAE, leading U.S.-Israel PR firm creates a new practice group focused on helping Israeli and Emirati businesses succeed in each other’s nations.
Sep. 10, 2020