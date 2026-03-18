Steinreich Communications

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
After the historic announcement of the normalization of relations Israel and the UAE, leading U.S.-Israel PR firm creates a new practice group focused on helping Israeli and Emirati businesses succeed in each other’s nations.