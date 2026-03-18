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Their Stories Foundation

The mission of Their Stories Foundation is to create films that tell stories of the Holocaust and related topics, and to educate future generations about this traumatic time in our history.
John Rokosny and Andriette Redmann
The Wire
Their Stories Foundation to create films about the Holocaust
“We want to honor the survivors—and those who didn’t survive—with our films and share their stories with new generations,” says John Rokosny.
Oct. 23, 2024