The Israel Project
Founded in 2002, The Israel Project (TIP) is a nonpartisan American educational organization dedicated to informing the media and public conversation about Israel and the Middle East. It is the only organization dedicated to changing people’s minds about Israel through cutting-edge strategic communications. We don’t attack the media; we become a trusted partner and resource, bringing integrity and facts to coverage using proven strategies like building relationships, testing messages and giving journalists what they need to get the story right.