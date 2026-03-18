More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Torah Initiatives

All Mishnah app benefactor Shlomo Jacobowitz (center) receives plaque of appreciation from (left to right): OU Executive Vice President Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph; OU Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer; Director of the OU Daf Yomi Initiative Rabbi Moshe Schwed; OU President Moishe Bane; and Torah Executive Director Rabbi Moshe Brandsdorfer
The Wire
Orthodox Union’s Torah Initiative hosts siyum marking six years of studying Mishnah Yomi
The event coincided with a worldwide celebration by thousands of people doing the same study. This culmination of the Mishnah Yomi cycle follows participants having learned two mishnayos a day for approximately six years.
Dec. 13, 2022
All Mishnah Jr. participants learn from each other in peer-led discussion
The Wire
Orthodox Union’s Torah Initiative’s Program for 1,500 middle-school students kicks off at schools nationwide
“All Mishnah Junior” adds “fun factor” to learning Torah.
Nov. 22, 2022