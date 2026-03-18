Torah Initiatives

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The event coincided with a worldwide celebration by thousands of people doing the same study. This culmination of the Mishnah Yomi cycle follows participants having learned two mishnayos a day for approximately six years.