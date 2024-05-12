Poll puts Likud on top with most Knesset seats

If elections were held today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party would win the most Knesset seats (25), according to a survey by Direct Polls and Channel 14.
Next would be the National Unity Party (23), led by Minister-without-Portfolio Benny Gantz.
According to the survey, the breakdown of mandates would be as follows:
• Right-wing bloc:
Likud – 25
Shas – 10
Otzma Yehudit – 9
United Torah Judaism – 8
Religious Zionism – 5
Total: 57 mandates
• Left-wing bloc:
Blue and White – 23
Yesh Atid – 13
Israel Beiteinu – 8
Labor – 5
Meretz – 4
Total: 53 mandates
• Arab parties:
Ra’am (United Arab List) – 6
Hadash-Ta’al – 4
When asked who is best suited to serve as prime minister, those surveyed chose Netanyahu (46%) over Gantz (33%). Twenty-one percent said that neither is suitable.
The survey was conducted on May 9 among a representative sample of 512 adults in Israel, with a 4.8% margin of error with a ± 95% probability.