Poll puts Likud on top with most Knesset seats

Forty-six of respondents said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is best suited to lead the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets in Jerusalem with an AIPAC congressional delegation, March 27, 2024. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
(May 12, 2024 / JNS)

If elections were held today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party would win the most Knesset seats (25), according to a survey by Direct Polls and Channel 14.

Next would be the National Unity Party (23), led by Minister-without-Portfolio Benny Gantz.

According to the survey, the breakdown of mandates would be as follows:

Right-wing bloc:

Likud – 25
Shas – 10
Otzma Yehudit – 9
United Torah Judaism – 8
Religious Zionism – 5

Total: 57 mandates

Left-wing bloc:

Blue and White – 23
Yesh Atid – 13
Israel Beiteinu – 8
Labor – 5
Meretz – 4

Total: 53 mandates

Arab parties:

Ra’am (United Arab List) – 6
Hadash-Ta’al – 4

When asked who is best suited to serve as prime minister, those surveyed chose Netanyahu (46%) over Gantz (33%). Twenty-one percent said that neither is suitable.

The survey was conducted on May 9 among a representative sample of 512 adults in Israel, with a 4.8% margin of error with a ± 95% probability.

