Poll puts Likud on top with most Knesset seats

(May 12, 2024 / JNS)

If elections were held today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party would win the most Knesset seats (25), according to a survey by Direct Polls and Channel 14.

Next would be the National Unity Party (23), led by Minister-without-Portfolio Benny Gantz.

According to the survey, the breakdown of mandates would be as follows:

• Right-wing bloc:

Likud – 25

Shas – 10

Otzma Yehudit – 9

United Torah Judaism – 8

Religious Zionism – 5

Total: 57 mandates

• Left-wing bloc:

Blue and White – 23

Yesh Atid – 13

Israel Beiteinu – 8

Labor – 5

Meretz – 4

Total: 53 mandates

• Arab parties:

Ra’am (United Arab List) – 6

Hadash-Ta’al – 4

When asked who is best suited to serve as prime minister, those surveyed chose Netanyahu (46%) over Gantz (33%). Twenty-one percent said that neither is suitable.

The survey was conducted on May 9 among a representative sample of 512 adults in Israel, with a 4.8% margin of error with a ± 95% probability.