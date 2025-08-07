Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Portland police learns antisemitic vandal it sought already in jail

Joseph Tyler Thompson, 38, is accused of vandalizing a “business with Jewish cultural practices” with a swastika in June.

The skyline of Portland, Ore. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
The skyline of Portland, Ore. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS)

A week after the Portland Police Bureau, in Oregon, sought the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of vandalizing a “Portland business with Jewish cultural practices” with a swastika on June 14, the department found its man—already jailed.

The department stated on Wednesday that it identified the suspect as Joseph Thompson, 38, who had been incarcerated at the Multnomah County Detention Center on other charges since early July, based on community tips.

Police said that Thompson is charged with a bias crime in the second degree.

Thompson was jailed on July 1 for allegedly threatening several people, including a security guard, with a knife, according to court documents.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics