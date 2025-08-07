Portland police learns antisemitic vandal it sought already in jail

( Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS )

A week after the Portland Police Bureau, in Oregon, sought the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of vandalizing a “Portland business with Jewish cultural practices” with a swastika on June 14, the department found its man—already jailed.

The department stated on Wednesday that it identified the suspect as Joseph Thompson, 38, who had been incarcerated at the Multnomah County Detention Center on other charges since early July, based on community tips.

Police said that Thompson is charged with a bias crime in the second degree.

Thompson was jailed on July 1 for allegedly threatening several people, including a security guard, with a knife, according to court documents.