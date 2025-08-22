Red-paint vandalism mars Israeli flag at Philadelphia Jewish museum

( Aug. 22, 2025 / JNS )

An Israeli flag at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia was vandalized with red paint on Monday, a museum spokesperson confirmed to JNS.

Philadelphia police stated that the flag was defaced around 4:45 a.m., according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The paint was accompanied by a banner that read, “The Weitzman Stands With Israel.”

Other immediate areas around the flag on the facade of the museum were also affected.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, with cleanup still underway, a museum spokesperson told JNS.

This incident comes less than a month after vandals drew swastikas on windows of the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education in Portland, Ore.