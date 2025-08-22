Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Red-paint vandalism mars Israeli flag at Philadelphia Jewish museum

A museum spokesperson told JNS that cleanup is still underway.

Izzy Salant
Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia. Photo by Carin M. Smilk.
(Aug. 22, 2025 / JNS)

An Israeli flag at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia was vandalized with red paint on Monday, a museum spokesperson confirmed to JNS.

Philadelphia police stated that the flag was defaced around 4:45 a.m., according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The paint was accompanied by a banner that read, “The Weitzman Stands With Israel.”

Other immediate areas around the flag on the facade of the museum were also affected. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing, with cleanup still underway, a museum spokesperson told JNS.

This incident comes less than a month after vandals drew swastikas on windows of the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education in Portland, Ore.

