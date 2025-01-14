Hamas signals acceptance of draft ceasefire agreement

( Jan. 14, 2025 / JNS)

Hamas has accepted in principle a draft ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip that includes the release of dozens of hostages, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing two officials involved in the negotiations.

An Israeli official confirmed to the news agency that progress has been made but noted that the details are still being finalized.

CNN cited an Israeli official as stating that Jerusalem is ready for a ceasefire.

“We believe we have made all necessary compromises to reach an agreement. The decision is now in the hands of Hamas,” the official told the U.S. cable news network.

Hamas on Tuesday reported progress in Qatar-based negotiations with Israel, stating the talks are near completion but not yet finalized.

The Gaza-based terror group stated that it seeks a “clear and comprehensive agreement” in the ongoing negotiations in Doha. The group has consulted with other Palestinian factions and updated them on the progress. Some hostages are being held by other groups in Gaza, including the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Qatar’s foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that negotiations were in their final stages, with most major obstacles resolved. Spokesman Majed al-Ansari expressed hope for an agreement soon, but urged caution until an official announcement is made.

Talks in Doha remain confidential as details are finalized.

The plan, reviewed by the AP and confirmed as authentic by Egyptian and Hamas representatives, still requires approval from Israel’s Cabinet.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a strong opponent of the deal, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon, according to Kan News. The discussion centered around whether to issue Netanyahu an ultimatum over his potential resignation from the government. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to leave the coalition if the deal proceeds and is attempting to enlist Smotrich for a joint warning to the prime minister.

The proposed three-phase deal would begin with the gradual release of 33 hostages—including women, children, elderly individuals and wounded civilians—over a 42-day period, in exchange for potentially hundreds of Palestinian women and children detained by Israel.

The 33 hostages would include five female Israeli soldiers, each exchanged for 50 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 serving life sentences for security offenses.

During this initial phase, Israeli forces would withdraw from population centers, displaced Palestinians would begin returning to their homes in northern Gaza, and humanitarian aid would significantly increase, with approximately 600 trucks entering the region daily.

Egyptian sources reported preparations to open the Rafah crossing for aid and to facilitate the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, according to Channel 12.

Humanitarian aid and fuel is expected to enter Gaza from the first day of the ceasefire, with the transfer of the sick and wounded starting a week later, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Israeli security establishment is preparing for dismantling positions and a potential withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor that divides the Strip between north and south as part of ongoing negotiations for a hostage release deal with Hamas, Channel 14 reported.

This is a developing story