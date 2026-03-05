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Republican Jewish Coalition

Norm Coleman
U.S. News
Republican Jewish Coalition names three new board members
Each member “is an accomplished, dedicated American patriot and a strong defender of the U.S. Jewish community and of Israel,” Norm Coleman, RJC national chairman, said.
Nov. 12, 2025
Matt Brooks
U.S. News
RJC bestows Charlie Kirk Freedom Award on ‘visionary’ Alevy family
“We thank the Alevys for everything they’ve done, and continue to do, for the next generation of trailblazing Jewish leaders,” the Republican Jewish Coalition said.
Nov. 4, 2025
Randy Fine RJC
U.S. News
‘No future in my office’ for Heritage Foundation, Randy Fine says at RJC
“I will be calling on all of my colleagues on the Republican side to do the same,” the Jewish congressman said.
Nov. 1, 2025
Jonathan D. Salant
Ted Cruz
U.S. News
At Republican Jewish event in Vegas, Cruz denounces Carlson after Heritage president defends him
“If you sit there with someone who says Adolf Hitler was very, very cool,” Cruz said, “and you say nothing, then you are a coward and you are complicit.”
Oct. 31, 2025
Jonathan D. Salant
RJC Annual Leadership Summit
U.S. News
Republican Jewish Coalition taps Arie Dana for dual role
The organization said he “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience” to an expansion of its government affairs team.
Feb. 27, 2025
National Statuary Hall
U.S. News
Campaign spending at pro-Israel political action committees up in 2024
“People are distressed,” Ben Chouake, president of NORPAC, told JNS. “Israel is at war. The house is on fire. People are more active.”
Feb. 6, 2025
Jonathan D. Salant
Hegseth Getty
U.S. News
GOP Jewish group chair a key player in reviving Hegseth nomination
“That was my idea,” Norm Coleman said of Pete Hegseth’s fiery Dec. 5 message to the press, which marked a “turning point” in his nomination process. “It was my one contribution.”
Jan. 24, 2025
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. Capitol Building
U.S. News
US Jewish groups spent more, some exponentially so, lobbying in 2024 than prior year
“Given Oct. 7 and the war, each of them is not pursuing an identical agenda but they have serious concerns that are well-founded,” Guy Ziv, an American University professor, told JNS.
Jan. 22, 2025
Jonathan D. Salant
Lee Zeldin
U.S. News
Trump picks Lee Zeldin to head Environmental Protection Agency
Zeldin “will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions” that will “unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards,” Trump stated.
Nov. 12, 2024
Matt Brooks RJC Getty
U.S. News
Republican Jewish Coalition touts outreach efforts to convince Jews to vote for Trump
“For those who care a lot about Israel, this has been a life-saving election,” RJC board member Ari Fleischer said.
Nov. 7, 2024
Andrew Bernard
Craig Goldman
U.S. News
Craig Goldman elected as third Jewish Republican member of the House
Goldman’s victory “grows Jewish GOP representation in the House of Representatives to its largest presence in over 30 years,” Matt Brooks, of the Republican Jewish Coalition, told JNS.
Nov. 5, 2024
Menachem Wecker, Izzy Salant
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
RJC and DMFI announce more endorsements of pro-Israel candidates
The Republican Jewish Coalition added five legislators to its list of more than 60 favored contenders.
Oct. 16, 2024
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OPINION
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Trump’s Jewish supporters must condemn and disavow him
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Column
RJC confab questions declining Democratic support for Israel and role of nonpartisan groups
Alex Traiman
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Is there a future in bipartisan advocacy for Israel?
Jonathan S. Tobin