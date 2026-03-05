Republican Jewish Coalition
Each member “is an accomplished, dedicated American patriot and a strong defender of the U.S. Jewish community and of Israel,” Norm Coleman, RJC national chairman, said.
“We thank the Alevys for everything they’ve done, and continue to do, for the next generation of trailblazing Jewish leaders,” the Republican Jewish Coalition said.
“I will be calling on all of my colleagues on the Republican side to do the same,” the Jewish congressman said.
“If you sit there with someone who says Adolf Hitler was very, very cool,” Cruz said, “and you say nothing, then you are a coward and you are complicit.”
The organization said he “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience” to an expansion of its government affairs team.
“People are distressed,” Ben Chouake, president of NORPAC, told JNS. “Israel is at war. The house is on fire. People are more active.”
“That was my idea,” Norm Coleman said of Pete Hegseth’s fiery Dec. 5 message to the press, which marked a “turning point” in his nomination process. “It was my one contribution.”
“Given Oct. 7 and the war, each of them is not pursuing an identical agenda but they have serious concerns that are well-founded,” Guy Ziv, an American University professor, told JNS.
Zeldin “will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions” that will “unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards,” Trump stated.
“For those who care a lot about Israel, this has been a life-saving election,” RJC board member Ari Fleischer said.
Goldman’s victory “grows Jewish GOP representation in the House of Representatives to its largest presence in over 30 years,” Matt Brooks, of the Republican Jewish Coalition, told JNS.
The Republican Jewish Coalition added five legislators to its list of more than 60 favored contenders.