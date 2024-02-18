Salt on an open wound

(February 18, 2024 / JNS)

Conservative intellectual Douglas Murray said it best in The New York Post: “It’s amazing how long bad ideas take to die. That’s certainly the case with one of the least successful ideas in the world. The idea of the two-state solution in the Middle East.”

After the horrors of the Oct. 7 massacre, it is delusional to think that a two-state solution will solve anything. No Israeli would support the idea after the worst day in Jewish history since the Holocaust. Israelis don’t ever want to see Oct. 7 repeated. Rewarding Hamas for decapitating babies, raping women, butchering innocent people, and burning people alive is sheer insanity. Hamas’s crimes are a blot on the history of humanity. Anyone who aided and abetted them is equally guilty of them.

In short, creating what would be a terrorist state on Israel’s borders is madness.

The idea of unilaterally imposing such a state on Israel without Israel’s consent is even worse. President Barack Obama set the idea in motion in 2016 as he was about to leave office. His U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334 was intended to pave the way for a two-state solution whether Israel agreed or not. Obama hoped Hilary Clinton would win the 2016 election and ask the U.N. to impose a Palestinian state. Instead, Donald Trump won the election and the idea was scrapped.

It now appears that President Joe Biden, who helped Israel with arms and diplomatic cover at the U.N. for three months, has decided to do a 180-degree turn. He is now pushing for a two-state solution and threatened Israel that he will abstain from a U.N. vote on the subject just as Obama did in 2016.

Biden should think twice. Although many factors led to Trump’s victory, Obama’s move against Israel was one of them. Now, Biden has become obsessed with the swing state of Michigan. The substantial Arab-American community in the state is unabashed in its hatred of Israel. Currently, Trump is running ahead of Biden in polls of Michigan voters. Thus, Biden is desperately trying to win Arab-American votes by turning against Israel.

Even in pragmatic political terms, this is a serious mistake. The majority of Michigan voters support Israel against Hamas and would not take kindly to Biden unilaterally imposing a Palestinian state. They likely know that rewarding terrorism will only hurt the U.S. in the long run. Terror breeds terror.

Indeed, the violent pro-Hamas “protests” we have recently witnessed in the U.S. indicate that the danger of escalation into outright domestic terrorism is more real today than ever before. Biden should be reassuring Americans that Hamas and pro-Hamas domestic terrorism will be prevented. But any time he talks about Israel going “over the top,” he inadvertently incentivizes such terrorism.

The columnist and Biden mouthpiece Thomas Friedman recently wrote in The New York Times that a two-state solution will be good for Israel, as it will bring about normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. He is wholly mistaken. The Saudis were ready for normalization without the Palestinians being given a state on a silver platter. The Saudis have one major concern and that is Iran. The Hamas attack threw a monkey wrench into the works but “normalization” will happen without rewarding terrorism. It is a matter of self-interest. The Saudis need Israel and America for protection and survival.

Friedman is stuck in a time warp. He remains dedicated to the failed Oslo Accords, which led to the deaths of thousands and conclusively discredited Friedman’s skills as a prognosticator.

After Oct. 7, Israel’s very existence has been shaken to the core. The world still has not grasped this. Shoving a two-state solution down Israel’s throat would be pouring salt on an open wound. The world should end such delusional thinking and let Israel win. If Israel wins, America wins and so does the rest of the world.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.