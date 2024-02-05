JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
JNS
Security forces foil terror attack on outskirts of Jerusalem

The Palestinian terrorist was shot dead after trying to stab Border Police officers.

Border Police officers thwarted a stabbing attack in Al-Eizariya, located close to Ma'ale Adumim on the outskirts of eastern Jerusalem, Feb. 5, 2024. Credit: Israel Police.
(February 5, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Border Police officers thwarted a stabbing attack in Al-Eizariya, located close to Ma’ale Adumim on the outskirts of eastern Jerusalem.

Officers stopped a Palestinian suspect for questioning, who then drew a knife and attempted to stab them.

The officers opened fire in response, killing the terrorist.

No other injuries were reported.

On Dec. 31, two Israelis were wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack at the Mishor Adumim industrial zone in Ma’ale Adumim.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims, both security guards, before evacuating them, fully conscious and in stable condition, to Hadassah Medical Center on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus.

In August, six Israelis were wounded in Ma’ale Adumim when a 20-year-old Palestinian from Al-Eizariya (also known as Bethany) opened fire with a handgun outside the main shopping mall in the city.

An off-duty Border Police officer shot and killed the terrorist, who was found to have also been armed with a knife.

