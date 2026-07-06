Shelley Steinwurtzel

Dr. Rochelle (“Shelly”) Steinwurtzel is a licensed clinical psychologist in New York and Florida. She is also the co-founder and director of Gesher Community Care, a nonprofit she helped launch in response to rising antisemitism affecting Jewish individuals seeking mental-health support. In addition, she maintains a private practice in Westchester, N.Y., while serving as a clinical psychologist for the Neonatal Comfort Care Program at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.