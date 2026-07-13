Tehran: US-Iran memorandum in ‘crisis’ after American violations

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday there was “no doubt” that the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States had entered a “crisis.”

“The party that has continuously committed violations within the framework of this understanding is the United States,” Baghaei told reporters, speaking at a weekly press conference in Tehran.

“Whenever the other side violated its commitments, we also did not implement ours” the spokesman added, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency. “Going forward, as long as the other side violates its commitments, Iran will also refrain from implementing its obligations.”

He added, “The Americans mutilated various components of the 14-clause memorandum. We said from the beginning that we pursue a policy of commitment in exchange for commitment, and we demonstrated this in practice.”

The U.S. military has launched four rounds of strikes against Iran since the Islamic Republic resumed attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz on July 7.

Overnight on Sunday, the American military struck dozens of targets across Iran. Precision munitions were deployed against “dozens of targets at multiple locations” to degrade Tehran’s ability to disrupt international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said.

The targets included Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats, according to the statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump told NBC‘s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the U.S. military had “bombed the hell out of” the Iranian regime the previous night.

“They’re very, very evil and sick people. We had meetings with them. They agreed to a deal yesterday, a perfect deal for us. No nuclear, no this, no that, no nothing. They gave up everything. And then after that, they left the room. And then within an hour, they launched a drone at a ship,” the president said.