More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Tehran: US-Iran memorandum in ‘crisis’ after American violations

“As long as the other side violates its commitments, Iran will also refrain from implementing its obligations,” a spokesman said.

JNS Staff
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei holds a weekly press conference in Tehran, Oct. 28, 2024. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei holds a weekly press conference in Tehran, Oct. 28, 2024. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday there was “no doubt” that the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States had entered a “crisis.”

“The party that has continuously committed violations within the framework of this understanding is the United States,” Baghaei told reporters, speaking at a weekly press conference in Tehran.

“Whenever the other side violated its commitments, we also did not implement ours” the spokesman added, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency. “Going forward, as long as the other side violates its commitments, Iran will also refrain from implementing its obligations.”

He added, “The Americans mutilated various components of the 14-clause memorandum. We said from the beginning that we pursue a policy of commitment in exchange for commitment, and we demonstrated this in practice.”

The U.S. military has launched four rounds of strikes against Iran since the Islamic Republic resumed attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz on July 7.

Overnight on Sunday, the American military struck dozens of targets across Iran. Precision munitions were deployed against “dozens of targets at multiple locations” to degrade Tehran’s ability to disrupt international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said.

The targets included Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats, according to the statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump told NBC‘s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the U.S. military had “bombed the hell out of” the Iranian regime the previous night.

“They’re very, very evil and sick people. We had meetings with them. They agreed to a deal yesterday, a perfect deal for us. No nuclear, no this, no that, no nothing. They gave up everything. And then after that, they left the room. And then within an hour, they launched a drone at a ship,” the president said.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The manager of a health clinic in Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox Geula neighborhood holds a swine flu vaccine, Nov. 9, 2009. Ohoto by Abir Sultan/Flash90.
Israel News
New program aims to train more ultra-Orthodox to be doctors
“Haredim for Medicine” was established with the aim of enabling the Haredi community to integrate into medical studies.
July 13, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen after a court hearing in his trial at the Jerusalem District Court, June 29, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu accedes to Trump’s diplomatic effort to remove Iran nuclear threat
The Israeli prime minister said he had been hoping “to have many more years of friendship” with Sen. Lindsey Graham.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
The settlement of Givat Ze'ev. Credit: Dvirraz via Wikimedia Commons
Israel News
Israel grants city status to Jerusalem suburb, making it the fifth in Judea and Samaria
Givat Ze’ev’s new classification is intended to allow for further growth.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
La delegación de expertos del Comando del Frente Interno de las FDI en Venezuela continuó sus operaciones en el país afectado por el terremoto durante la segunda semana de julio de 2026. Crédito: FDI.
Israel News
Watch: Israeli expert delegation to Venezuela assists in recovery
The IDF Home Front Command team started to implement its national earthquake rehabilitation plan at the request of Caracas.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
A plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, July 8, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel suspends parliamentary vote on recognizing Armenian WWI deaths as genocide
A month after the Israeli Cabinet approved the measure, the move comes at a delicate diplomatic moment as the region faces renewed turbulence.
July 13, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
French police officers man a checkpoint at the Garges-Sarcelles train station ahead of New Year's Eve in Garges-lès-Gonesse, a suburb of Paris, on Dec. 31, 2025. Photo by Alain Jocard/Pool via AP.
World News
France probes weapons found near synagogue in Sarcelles
French anti-terror prosecutors are investigating after firearms were found in a suspicious car, though no motive has been established.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
US Navy Epic Fury
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Should Turkey get the F-35? Israel says no
July 12, 2026 10:20 AM
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin