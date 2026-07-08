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Must ‘show respect’ to Mamdani, who ‘wants to do right thing for NYC,’ says Chabad rabbi, aiming to stay out of politics

Rabbi Moshe Wiener, executive director of the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, told JNS that he opted to tell the mayor about his social service agency at an event of his that Mamdani attended.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends a stop gun violence event in Coney Island, as Rabbi Moshe Wiener, executive director of the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, looks on, July 7, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

Rabbi Moshe Wiener, executive director of the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, was planning a community gathering in response to a July 4 mass shooting in Coney Island, in which eight members of the same non-Jewish family were wounded, when he heard from City Hall.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City and a frequent critic of Israel whom many Jewish leaders have decried as an antisemite, wanted to attend.

“He’s still the mayor of the city of New York, and we have to show respect,” Wiener told JNS. “He wants to do the right thing for the city of New York, and whether we agree or disagree with his policies, the best that we can do as a social service agency is try to impress upon and educate him to the greatest extent possible of what works, what’s needed, what unmet needs there are.”

One of the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island’s programs is one that aims to curb violence, Operation H.O.O.D. (Helping Our Own Develop).

“I hope that he’ll agree and support initiatives that will make a positive change in the lives of the residents of the city,” Wiener said, of the mayor.

Rabbi Moshe Wiener speaks at Operation H.O.O.D. shooting response gathering. Coney Island, N.Y. July 7, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Rabbi Moshe Wiener speaks at Operation H.O.O.D. shooting response gathering. Coney Island, N.Y. July 7, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

“It was really extraordinary that he stayed there for the full hour-and-a-half,” the rabbi said. “He was very, very compassionate. It was very impressive the way that he interacted with them.”

Mamdani even “stayed the extra time” at the end of the event to “talk to them and comfort them and encourage them,” Wiener said, of the shooting victims’ family members.

Wiener used the community gathering to urge the mayor and lawmakers to invest in violence prevention, trauma recovery and vocational training.

“Law enforcement is indispensable,” he said in his public remarks at the gathering. “Violence interruption is indispensable. Families are indispensable. Schools are indispensable. Faith communities are indispensable. Each has a unique responsibility that no one else can fulfill.”

Wiener asked the city to revive plans for a long-delayed vocational training center in Coney Island. Stable employment is one of the strongest long-term prevention tools, he said.

“City-owned property at Surf Avenue and West 28th Street was designated” for the site more than 25 years ago, he said at the gathering. “Then circumstances changed.”

Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends a stop gun violence event in Coney Island, as Rabbi Moshe Wiener, executive director of the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, looks on, July 7, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.

The rabbi cited frozen land-use approvals and canceled funding and called for funding to be renewed. “That dream should not remain unfinished,” he said at the event.

He also called for permanent funding for H.O.O.D’s trauma recovery center, which relies on annual New York City Council appropriations.

“May the tragic shootings that have brought us together today become more than moments of grief,” he told attendees.

Wiener told JNS that he entered social services work 45 years ago, after seeking a rabbinic position in education.

What began with one contract in an office that “was a large closet in the local Jewish Y” has grown into a citywide organization with nearly 400 employees providing services across New York City’s five boroughs, he said.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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