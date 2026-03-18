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Noa Lazimi

Noa Lazimi is a fellow at the Misgav Institute for National Security.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Analysis
Turkey’s nuclear path is a risk Israel cannot ignore
Ankara is using nuclear technology strictly for civilian purposes, but the infrastructure it is building could pave the way toward military applications.
Feb. 7, 2026
Noa Lazimi
Druze Protest
Opinion
Israel is at a strategic crossroads in Syria. What’s next?
Aug. 5, 2025
Kobi Michael
Israel F-15 Iran
Opinion
After ‘Rising Lion,’ impressive achievements amid complex challenges
Jul. 15, 2025
Kobi Michael
Opinion
Erdoğan and the sins of Turkey
The Turkish president slams Israel for “occupation” which his country occupies and persecutes throughout the region.
Jun. 9, 2024
Noa Lazimi
Israeli soldiers patrol at the scene of a deadly terror attack in Huwara, near Nablus in Judea and Samaria, Aug. 20, 2023. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
Gaza’s lesson for Judea and Samaria
Israel must maintain full security control and its civilian communities in this strategically critical territory.
Dec. 14, 2023
Boaz Haetzni