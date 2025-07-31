The Gaza humanitarian crisis and Starmer’s threat to Israel

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

Hosts Ruthie Blum (JNS Senior Contributing Editor) and Mark Regev (former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom)—both former advisers at the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office—discuss U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent comments and why they could spell disaster for peace efforts in the region. Blum and Regev examine the international pressure Israel faces, especially from Europe, and how it affects Israel’s decisions regarding humanitarian aid to Gaza. With the United Nations’ failure to properly distribute food and the growing propaganda surrounding the alleged starvation of Gaza’s residents, the hosts unpack the role of Hamas, and the international community’s complicity in fueling these dangerous narratives.

The episode uncovers the truth behind the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the United Nations’ blockade of aid distribution and the obstacles Israel faces in securing the release of hostages. It also touches on the impact of international diplomacy on Israel’s military operations and the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The hosts offer a candid and detailed breakdown of the situation, providing clarity on Israel’s position in the face of increasing international pressure.

Join us for an essential discussion that exposes the hidden realities behind the headlines and provides insights into geopolitics, diplomacy and the ongoing fight against misinformation.

Key Topics Covered:

UK’s threat to recognize a Palestinian state

Humanitarian aid to Gaza and the United Nations’ role

The propaganda campaign about Gaza’s starvation

Hostage negotiations and military operations

Israel’s diplomatic challenges in the international arena

