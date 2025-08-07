The strategic and moral failure of the ‘Bring Them Home’ campaign

( Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS )

As reports grow more harrowing—of Israeli hostages starved, emaciated and forced to dig their own graves, the painful truth must be confronted: The “Bring Them Home Now” campaign has not only failed to free our people; it has served to entrench their suffering.

What began as a unifying cry of anguish transformed into a moral and strategic disaster. The campaign’s well-intentioned, emotionally driven message quickly lost sight of the enemy—Hamas—and turned its fury inward, at the Israeli government. By doing so, it handed Hamas exactly what it wanted: leverage. Worse, it fractured our society and muddied our national resolve.

It is profoundly immoral to prioritize emotional pressure over military victory. Jewish law and common sense agree: the lives of over 10 million Israelis must take precedence, despite the silence of so many rabbis.

The clarity of past generations has been replaced with emotional blackmail. That is not strength; it is surrender. Contrast today’s chaos with the resolute moral clarity of Entebbe and Sabena. Israel’s moral code was simple and firm back then: You don’t negotiate with terrorists. You eliminate them. You rescue hostages when you can. But you do not surrender your national security or moral compass.

Yoni Netanyahu gave his life for that clarity. His brother, our current Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, once embodied it. Today, that clarity has been compromised by campaigns that misplace blame and reward terrorists.

If this campaign had truly been about freeing hostages, its focus would have been on the fundamental enablers: Hamas, Iran, Qatar, the United Nations, UNRWA, and the International Red Cross. These institutions did nothing to protect our people, and in many cases, actively abetted terror. But rather than hold them accountable, protestors aimed their anger at Jerusalem instead of Gaza City.

This emotional campaign pressured Israel into trading thousands of terrorists, murderers who will regroup, rearm, and strike again. We’ve seen it before. By forcing our government into a corner, the activists raised the price for hostage returns and incentivized future kidnappings.

Even now, some leaders of the campaign have gone so far as to accuse the Prime Minister of wanting hostages to remain in captivity—a baseless, grotesque slander that only strengthens Hamas’s hand. This isn’t just a failure of policy. It is a failure of morality.

We did not go to war to retrieve hostages. We went to war to dismantle Hamas, an Iranian proxy that raped, murdered, and kidnapped our citizens. The hostages are not the reason for the war; they are its cruelest consequence. We know realistically that they will only come home when Hamas no longer exists. Any other pretense is political trickery to undermine our success.

We must bring our people home, but not through capitulation; only through total victory. Israel must destroy Hamas, retake full control of Gaza, and end the cycle of terror that makes hostage-taking an effective tool of war.

The world is starving for moral clarity. And Israel, once a beacon of such clarity, must return to that role. We cannot appease global confusion by sacrificing our principles. We must lead. Boldly. Unapologetically.

Let the rallying cry be no longer “Bring Them Home Now,” but rather, “Let My People Go.” And let it be directed not at Israel’s government, but at the monsters who hold them captive.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.