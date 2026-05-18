More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Assistant US commerce secretary quotes Torah portion in Nebraska talk about broadband internet

“This week, Jews across the world are reading the opening portion of the book of Numbers, which describes the organization of the tribes of Israel in the desert before the nation moves forward to the land of Israel,” Arielle Roth said.

May 18, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Arielle Roth
Arielle Roth, U.S. assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information, speaks in Ogallala, Neb., about broadband internet. on May 14, 2026. Credit: National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )

Arielle Roth, U.S. assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information, cited the weekly Torah portion during a May 14 talk in Ogallala, Neb., about broadband internet.

“On a personal level, it feels especially fitting to celebrate the first BEAD-funded connection in the open plains of western Nebraska,” Roth said, of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

Roth spoke at the event alongside Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, marking the occasion of the first household in the state connecting via the BEAD program.

“This week, Jews across the world are reading the opening portion of the book of Numbers, which describes the organization of the tribes of Israel in the desert before the nation moves forward to the land of Israel,” said Roth, who is administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a U.S. executive branch agency that advises the president on communications and internet policy.

One of the themes in the beginning of the book of Numbers, Bamidbar, is “that a shared mission doesn’t require uniformity of roles,” Roth said. “Each tribe contributed in different ways based on their strengths and circumstances.”

“The same principle applies to broadband deployment. BEAD’s mission is universal connectivity, but different terrains and communities require different solutions,” she said. “The mistake is when government insists that only one approach is legitimate regardless of the realities on the ground.”

“By restoring technology neutrality in BEAD, we enabled providers to contribute according to their strengths, in service of a shared national goal,” she said.

The Torah portion read in synagogues on May 16, on Saturday, ran from Numbers 1:1 to 4:20.

Her husband, Yaakov Roth, is principal U.S. deputy assistant attorney general of the Civil Division.

In a March 27, 2025, statement before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation for her nomination to the assistant secretary role, Roth said that she has “experienced firsthand the incredible opportunities America has to offer.”

“This country has given me, and countless others, the freedom to pursue our dreams and build a better country for the next generation,” she told the Senate panel.

“As a person of deep Jewish faith, it is moving to me to offer my testimony on the eve of Passover—the holiday in which we celebrate the triumph of freedom over tyranny,” she said. “Our rabbis teach us that true liberation comes not just from physical freedom, but from spiritual freedom achieved through the pursuit of wisdom, education and ethical action.”

“It is in this spirit that I dedicate myself to the service of our country and ensuring opportunity is accessible to all Americans,” she said.

She told the committee that her parents “Dr. Mark and Peggi Rabinovitch, who are here today, instilled in me values of compassion, gratitude, humility and perseverance,” and that her “husband and soul mate, Yaakov, is the most incredible husband and father. Our children— Samson, Nina, Gefen, Rory, and Judah—are my life’s greatest blessings, and I thank God every day for the privilege of being their mother.”

Jewish Religion and Thought
Menachem Wecker
Menachem Wecker Menachem Wecker
Menachem Wecker is the U.S. bureau news editor of JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced The Peninsula in the Bronx has been selected as the second site for the City's municipal grocery store program. Monday, May 18, 2026. Kara McCurdy | Mayoral Photography Office.
U.S. News
Mamdani defends ‘Nakba Day’ post amid backlash from Jewish community
“I firmly believe that acknowledging any one people’s pain does not preclude you from the acknowledgment of another people’s,” the New York City mayor said.
May 18, 2026
Israeli embassy Washington Independence Day Leiter
U.S. News
J Street a ‘cancer within Jewish community,’ Israeli ambassador says
“The worst thing about J Street is it’s duplicitous,” Amb. Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli envoy in Washington, said at an event on Monday.
May 18, 2026
Andrew Bernard
12 Mile Road in Berkley, Michigan. Credit: WeaponizingArchitecture via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Police investigating antisemitic fliers tossed onto lawns in Michigan suburb
Authorities say about 100 fliers containing antisemitic imagery and language were thrown from a vehicle onto residential streets early Saturday, prompting increased patrols in the area.
May 18, 2026
Police Tape
U.S. News
Police ‘neutralize’ active shooter threat at Islamic Center of San Diego
“Hatred directed against one faith community is a threat to every faith community,” the World Jewish Congress stated after authorities responded to reported gunfire and casualties at the Clairemont center.
May 18, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a 'Rose Garden Club' dinner for National Police Week in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 11, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump postpones planned Iran strike after Gulf leaders urge delay
“Serious negotiations are now taking place,” the U.S. president said, adding that the U.S. military remains prepared to launch a “full, large-scale assault” if talks fail.
May 18, 2026
Mitch Gaylord
U.S. News
Sports on tap at LA City Council Jewish American Heritage Month event
It’s vital to “honor the contributions—some of the many contributions—of Jewish Americans,” Katy Yaroslavsky said at a joint council meeting/honorary event.
May 18, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Column
Bill Maher deserves praise, not gratitude, for telling the truth about Israel
Ruthie Blum
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Social media drums up misinformation by the misinformed
Moshe Phillips