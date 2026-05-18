Police investigating antisemitic fliers tossed onto lawns in Michigan suburb

Police in Berkley, Mich., are investigating the distribution of antisemitic fliers that were tossed onto residential lawns early Saturday morning.

Authorities said about 100 fliers, each wrapped up with packets of whole kernel feed corn, were thrown from a vehicle before 6 a.m. on May 16. The fliers included a photo of former Disney CEO Bob Iger with a Star of David placed on his forehead and contained antisemitic imagery and language comparing Jews to the devil.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit called it “yet another targeted act meant to propagate hate and intimidate Jewish residents.”

“This is a clear hate crime against members of our community intended to make us feel unwelcome in our neighborhoods and homes,” Federation stated.

The fliers were found in neighborhoods between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads and Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway.

Federation said local law enforcement removed the materials and increased patrols in the area.

Berkley Public Safety is asking anyone with security footage or information about the incident to contact investigators.