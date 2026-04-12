Trump orders blockade of Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the U.S. Navy would immediately begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of marathon negotiations with Iran aimed at ending almost six weeks of war, placing a fragile two-week ceasefire at risk.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States would interdict vessels that had paid tolls to Iran and begin clearing naval mines that he said Tehran had deployed in the strategic waterway, a chokepoint through which roughly 20% of global energy supplies transit.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote. “I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.”

Trump further warned that “any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL.”

The statement followed approximately 21 hours of talks in Islamabad mediated by Pakistan, which ended without agreement on terms to halt the conflict that began on Feb. 28. U.S. officials said the negotiations failed due to Iran’s refusal to commit to abandoning a pathway to nuclear weapons capability, while Iranian officials accused Washington of overreach and failing to build trust.

Vice President JD Vance, who led the U.S. delegation, said after the talks that the United States required “an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon.”

Vance left Pakistan on Sunday after the talks broke down. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” he said.

Tehran opted “not to accept our terms,” Vance said, speaking alongside Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy for peace missions, and Jared Kushner, who advises his father-in-law, the U.S. president.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran’s delegation, said it was time for Washington “to decide whether it can gain our trust or not.”

The collapse of negotiations casts uncertainty over the 14-day ceasefire set to expire on April 22. Pakistan said it would seek to facilitate renewed dialogue between the parties, urging both sides to maintain the truce.

Control over the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a central strategic issue in the conflict, with Iran’s actions affecting global oil flows and maritime security in the Persian Gulf.

In Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a meeting of the Security Cabinet on Sunday evening following Trump’s announcement.

Netanyahu said on Saturday night that the Israel Defense Forces’ campaign against Iran and its regional terrorist proxies is “not yet over” despite “historic accomplishments” during 40 days of war.

In a televised address, Netanyahu warned that Jerusalem still has “more to do” and remained committed to eliminating the threat posed by Tehran’s remaining “magazine of missiles” and enriched uranium.