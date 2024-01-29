Hezbollah rocket wounds two IDF soldiers

(January 29, 2024 / JNS)

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were lightly wounded by a Hezbollah rocket near the Lebanon border on Monday.

They were evacuated to the hospital in stable condition.

Hezbollah claimed to have fired heavy “Burkan” rockets at the Biranit military base located along the frontier.

Later, rocket sirens sounded in Rosh Hanikra on the northern border.

מטוסי קרב תקפו לפני זמן קצר שני מבנים צבאיים בהם שהו מספר פעילים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב יארון שבדרום לבנון.



כמו כן, מוקדם יותר היום כוחות צה"ל תקפו עמדת שיגור אשר ממנה בוצעו שיגורים לצפון הארץ >> pic.twitter.com/QbXBoA6NUG — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) January 29, 2024

In response, Israeli Air Force jets attacked two buildings with Hezbollah terrorists inside in the area of Yaron in Southern Lebanon, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said via X.

Israeli forces also “attacked a launching pad from which [rocket] launches were made to the north of the country,” Hagari said.

On Sunday, Israeli fighter jets attacked two Hezbollah military sites near the Lebanese villages of Zibqin and Khula. In addition, the army fired artillery “to remove a threat against several areas in Southern Lebanon.”

מטוסי קרב תקפו לפני זמן קצר מבנים צבאיים, עמדות תצפית ואתרים צבאיים של ארגון הטרור במרחבים מרווחין, א-דהירה, עייתא א-שעב ובמרחבים נוספים בדרום לבנון >> pic.twitter.com/vEObyXlEgu — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 28, 2024

Israel told the United States late last month that the time frame to distance Hezbollah from the border via a diplomatic agreement was the end of January.

Citing a Western diplomat and three Lebanese officials, the report noted however that the Israeli government had not set a “hard deadline.”

The IDF continues to prepare for the possible outbreak of full-blown war with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group.

Last week, soldiers from the IDF’s 226th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade, aka the Northern Brigade, and combat engineering forces performed training exercises focused on combat “in densely populated urban areas, winter weather conditions, and in the northern terrain,” the IDF said on Saturday.

Hezbollah launched a low-intensity conflict against the Jewish state in the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, firing rockets, drones and anti-tank missiles at northern Israeli cities on a near-daily basis and forcing the evacuation of some 80,000 civilians from their homes.

The Iranian terror proxy has killed six Israeli civilians and nine IDF soldiers since the start of the war. More than 170 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed since hostilities escalated, including four on Friday in Israeli strikes on Southern Lebanon in response to earlier rocket fire.