Two rockets fired at Israel from northern Gaza

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force on Thursday afternoon intercepted two rockets fired at the Jewish state by terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip.

Air-raid sirens sounded in the border villages of Kibbutz Mefalsim, Kibbutz Nir Am and Ibim, as well as in the nearby city of Sderot, sending tens and thousands of civilians running for shelter.

On Monday night, the IDF said that it had “most likely” intercepted two rockets fired by Palestinian terrorist groups from central Gaza.

Last week, a mortar shell fired from the Strip hit a structure in Kibbutz Nirim after the Israeli army failed to intercept it due to “human error.”

The shell caused minor damage to the kibbutz’s “Youth Neighborhood,” which is undergoing reconstruction after 24 homes were completely destroyed during Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, in which five residents were murdered.

The latest rocket attack from Gaza comes as efforts are underway by mediators to reach a deal to release the remaining 50 hostages, living and dead, being held by Hamas and forge a ceasefire in the coastal enclave.

Israeli military operations across the coastal enclave have continued as part of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” a campaign with the stated goal of dismantling Hamas’s last military capabilities, taking control of key areas in the Strip, and securing the release of the captives.