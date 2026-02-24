More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Bill seeks conditions on use of US weapons in Palestinian-administered territories

“Israel must ensure that its policies and the use of U.S. military assistance align with American values, interests and the law,” stated Rep. Sean Casten.

Feb. 24, 2026
Mike Wagenheim

Bill seeks conditions on use of US weapons in Palestinian-administered territories

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
IDF, Gaza Reconstruction
Israeli soldiers inside the Gaza Strip, seen from the Israeli side of the border, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.

Legislation introduced on Monday would set parameters for the United States to ban the use of U.S.-origin weapons in Palestinian-administered territories.

The Ceasefire Compliance Act, led by Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.), would implement a ban if Israel is found to have violated the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas on Oct. 10, 2025, or the 20-point Gaza peace framework proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The measure would also trigger a ban in cases of Israeli application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria or a failure to address settler violence.

Under the bill, determinations would be made through a monitoring mechanism with congressional oversight.

“As one of the United States’ most important allies, Israel must ensure that its policies and the use of U.S. military assistance align with American values, interests and the law,” Casten stated. “This legislation creates clear enforcement mechanisms, transparency and consequences when those conditions are not met.”

The legislation explicitly exempts defensive missile systems, including Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow 3.

It is backed by organizations heavily critical of the Israeli government and military’s prosecution of the war against Hamas, including J Street and New Jewish Narrative.

“U.S. assistance—whether aid or arms—should never come as a blank check,” stated Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street. “Passing this bill is a critical step to lay the foundation for broader regional peace that creates a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel and guarantees Israel’s long-term security.”

The measure, which has 25 Democratic co-sponsors, would not restrict U.S. intelligence sharing with Israel or American support for Israeli defensive activities.

U.S.-Israel Relations
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin