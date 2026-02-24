Bill seeks conditions on use of US weapons in Palestinian-administered territories

Legislation introduced on Monday would set parameters for the United States to ban the use of U.S.-origin weapons in Palestinian-administered territories.

The Ceasefire Compliance Act, led by Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.), would implement a ban if Israel is found to have violated the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas on Oct. 10, 2025, or the 20-point Gaza peace framework proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The measure would also trigger a ban in cases of Israeli application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria or a failure to address settler violence.

Under the bill, determinations would be made through a monitoring mechanism with congressional oversight.

“As one of the United States’ most important allies, Israel must ensure that its policies and the use of U.S. military assistance align with American values, interests and the law,” Casten stated. “This legislation creates clear enforcement mechanisms, transparency and consequences when those conditions are not met.”

The legislation explicitly exempts defensive missile systems, including Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow 3.

It is backed by organizations heavily critical of the Israeli government and military’s prosecution of the war against Hamas, including J Street and New Jewish Narrative.

“U.S. assistance—whether aid or arms—should never come as a blank check,” stated Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street. “Passing this bill is a critical step to lay the foundation for broader regional peace that creates a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel and guarantees Israel’s long-term security.”

The measure, which has 25 Democratic co-sponsors, would not restrict U.S. intelligence sharing with Israel or American support for Israeli defensive activities.