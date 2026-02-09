Faith gathering planned on National Mall to mark America’s 250th anniversary

A national faith event is scheduled for May 17 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of broader programming marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The event, organized by the Freedom 250 Network—a national nonpartisan initiative that works with the White House—is titled “Rededicate 250.” It is described as a “National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving.” It is intended to focus on public prayer and historical reflection.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the event at the National Prayer Breakfast. It is part of an initiative called “America Prays.”

Organizers say the day “will begin at sunrise with worship and in thanks and praise for how God has powerfully shaped our nation and our people for 250 years.”

“Through Scripture and testimony, music and worship, the American people will be invited to remember the unmistakable hand of God at work in our national life, ask God’s blessing for the next 250 years, and solemnly rededicate our country as ‘One Nation Under God,’” they added.

The gathering follows a presidential proclamation issued on Jan. 29 by Trump, which formally designated 2026 as a year of “Celebration and Rededication.”

Trump wrote that the country should be guided by the example of America’s founding fathers to “ask our Creator to bless America, free our Nation and our people from all threats to our safety and happiness, and to guide our actions for the security and common good of all Americans.”

“The Bible teaches: ‘In all circumstances give thanks,’” he wrote, calling on Americans to rededicate themselves “to the sacred cause of liberty and justice for all” and to encourage nationwide participation in commemorative events.