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House Dems tells Trump to convince Congress soon or end war in Iran

The measure would allow certain things without congressional approval, like defending troops, embassies and allies, but not putting troops on the ground.

Mar. 4, 2026

House Dems tells Trump to convince Congress soon or end war in Iran

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US Capitol Congress DC
Sunrise on the U.S. Capitol’s east front in Washington, D.C., April 4, 2022. Credit: Thomas Hatzenbuhler/Architect of the Capitol.

U.S. President Donald Trump would have to end military action against Iran by the end of March unless Congress declares war or authorizes the use of force, according to a War Powers Resolution that a group of moderate House Democrats introduced.

The resolution set a 30-day period that began on Feb. 28 for Trump to make the case to Congress and the American people to go to war. It would prevent the president from using ground troops without congressional approval, except for intelligence activities and search-and-rescue missions.

It would also require Trump and administration officials to brief members of Congress regularly on the goals and objectives of the war.

The measure also would allow the United States to defend troops, embassies and allies from Iranian aggression.

Reps. Jim Costa (D-Calif.), Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), Jared Golden (D-Maine), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) and Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) are among the signatories.

“Under the banner ‘death to America,’ the Iranian regime remains the leading state sponsor of terror,” the lawmakers stated.

“Over the decades, Iran’s ballistic missile, nuclear and terror proxy programs have led to the death of thousands of Americans, service members and allies,” they said. “Their government recently massacred reportedly tens of thousands of their own people for seeking freedom and democracy.”

They said there was a concern that the War Powers Resolution, now before Congress, would require U.S. troops to be withdrawn immediately, even as Iran retaliates against the United States and its allies.

The lawmakers said their measure would provide a safe transition.

“An open-ended commitment by the administration and the recent implication from the secretary of defense that ground troops may be engaged are both unacceptable,” the lawmakers said. “It is equally unwise to act in a precipitous way and endanger America’s security and put our service members in additional harm’s way.”

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