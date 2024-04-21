More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

House passes Israel supplemental aid bill, poised for Senate approval

“The overwhelming bipartisan support for Israel is a striking testament to the fact that Israel has no closer ally than America, and America has no closer ally than Israel,” stated the Israeli president.

Mike Wagenheim
Mike Johnson
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2023 Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.
(April 21, 2024 / JNS)

American Jewish and pro-Israel groups lauded Saturday’s passage of a long-stalled Israel supplemental aid bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Under the threat of losing his job from his right flank, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) shepherded the bill—part of a larger foreign aid and national security package—to a successful 366-58 vote, with 37 Democrats and 21 Republicans opposing.

The bill, which now heads to the Senate, includes $17 billion in defense aid to Israel, along with $9 billion for humanitarian aid to Gazans and others involved in conflicts around the world.

Of that funding, $4 billion would be allocated for the replenishments of Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems, $1.2 billion for the Iron Beam defense system, which uses laser technology to neutralize short-range rockets, and $3.5 billion for the purchase of advanced weapons systems and services.

Another $1 billion would go to enhancing weapons production and $2.4 billion to the Pentagon to account for the high cost of its protective operations in the region since Oct. 7.

An additional $400 million was included in the package for the domestic Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which supports nonprofit organizations—notably synagogues, Jewish community centers and other Jewish facilities—with bolstering protection.

The bill will also prohibit funds going to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, the scandal-plagued organization that provides aid and social services to Palestinians.

“This package will deliver critical support to Israel and Ukraine; provide desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, Sudan, Haiti and other locations impacted by conflicts and natural disasters around the world; and bolster security and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” stated U.S. President Joe Biden.

“It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine under continued bombardment from Russia,” Biden added. “I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my desk so that I can sign it into law and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet their urgent battlefield needs.”

Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), co-chair of the Israel Allies Caucus, said during debates on the House floor: “The United States must make absolutely clear in both word and deed, not just today, but every day—and without equivocation—that we stand with Israel.”

“Both defensive weapons systems like Iron Dome and David’s Sling and all necessary offensive military capabilities must be conveyed without delay to Israel for as long as it takes to defeat Hamas and to deter Iran, Hezbollah, and other radical Islamists,” he said.

“Of significance, H.R.8034 prohibits aid to Gaza from flowing through UNRWA, an antisemitic disgraceful organization that teaches Palestinian children to hate Jews and glorifies suicidal martyrdom and the evisceration of Israel as a state,” he added.

‘Bipartisan majority’

“The House today sent a powerful and concrete message that America stands with our ally Israel as it battles Iranian aggression and its terrorist proxies,” the AIPAC lobby said in a statement.

“We commend the strong bipartisan majority” that passed the bill, AIPAC said, praising the leadership of Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). “We urge the Senate to expeditiously act to ensure that this urgent legislation is sent to the president to be signed into law,” it said.

Leadership of the Republican Jewish Coalition said that the “historic importance of this moment cannot be overstated.”

“RJC applauds the members of both parties who found a way to work together to produce results, strengthening the security of the United States and our essential security partners around the world,” it stated, thanking Johnson, “who put it all on the line to do what’s right for America and our allies.”

‘We will remember’

Johnson has faced credible threats to his speakership for leading the effort to package Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan aid bills, all of which passed the House on Saturday.

He will likely face a motion to vacate shortly, which would put his speakership up for a vote. If Democrats don’t back him, a handful of Republicans could oust him.

Matt Brooks, the CEO of the RJC, was particularly critical of Republicans who voted against the Israel aid bill. “Here’s my message to the GOP members below who voted ‘No’ on today’s emergency aid package. You cannot vote ‘No’ on this and ever call yourselves pro-Israel again,” he wrote. “Full stop.”

“You’ve voted to abandon our most critical ally precisely when it’s most needed,” he added. “We will remember.”

Leaders of Christians United For Israel also applauded the House.

“Advancing this security assistance moves us one step closer to ensuring the will of the American people becomes the policy of the United States and Israel has the vital support she needs to defeat our common enemies,” said Pastor John Hagee, CUFI founder and chairman.

“Some leaders win to govern. Others govern to win,” wrote Sandra Parker, chair of CUFI Action Fund. “What Speaker Johnson has achieved this week proves he is the former. That the speaker was able to build bipartisan consensus should be applauded, not condemned.”

Parker was also critical of the House members who voted against the bill.

“Our message to Congress remains unchanged: Each vote against this aid was a vote against the national security interests of the United States, against our allies, and was no doubt applauded by the world’s tyrants,” she wrote.

Democratic Majority For Israel, which issued a rare joint release last week with the RJC calling for the bill’s passage, issued a statement after the vote.

“Thanks to support from Democrats on the House Rules Committee, whose votes were needed to bring the bill to the House Floor—and to support from Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the vast majority of House Democrats—Israel is set to receive more than $26 billion in critical military aid,” said Mark Mellman, CEO of the DMFI.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it has the support of both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“The Senate stands ready to take the next step on the national security supplemental. The House at long last approved funding for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific and humanitarian assistance,” Schumer wrote. “The Senate locked in an agreement to finish the work with the first vote on Tuesday.”

“On behalf of the entire Israeli people, I send my deepest thanks and appreciation to the U.S. Congress, President Biden, Speaker Johnson and Rep. Jeffries and all the American people,” stated Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president.

“The overwhelming bipartisan support for Israel is a striking testament to the fact that Israel has no closer ally than America, and America has no closer ally than Israel,” Herzog added.

U.S.-Israel Relations Congress Terrorism
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
New immigrants from France arrive to the Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on June 25, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
America ‘not where we’re supposed to be,’ says Persian Jew who immigrated to Israel with seven other families
“It’s time for the Jews to come home,” Jordan Karmily told JNS.
August 18, 2026 03:56 AM
Rebecca Szlechter
Likud party members are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem on Aug. 17, 2026, as party members vote in the Likud primary elections to determine the party’s Knesset list ahead of the Israeli general elections. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu ‘very pleased’ as Eli Cohen, Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin top Likud Party primary
The Likud primary was held on Monday.
August 18, 2026 04:36 AM
JNS Staff
Activist Jodie Evans of Code Pink speaks during a march in Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2021. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn.
World News
UK probes potential Chinese funding of anti-Israel Code Pink group
Israel’s U.N. envoy says the inquiry shows that anti-Israel hostility is “not organic” and warns of foreign efforts to sow division.
Aug. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
A grade 11 Saudi textbook highlights agreements between Muhammad with Jews and Christians. Credit: IMPACT-se.
World News
Saudi Arabia excises all antisemitism from textbooks
“The Saudi curriculum has never been more positive in its portrayal of religious minorities or more encouraging of peace and tolerance,” said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff.
Aug. 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
Now
Amar’e Stoudemire inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
05:12
Ugandan, Burundian officers visit Israel as part of talks on Gaza
04:44
Israeli forces arrest two terror suspects in northern Samaria
04:21
Netanyahu hails Likud primary results, says slate reflects renewal
04:09
IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander who abducted Israeli from Be’eri on Oct. 7
03:52
Six Thai workers injured by unexploded ordnance near Metula
03:21
Ex-Mamdani campaign staffer says she was ‘mistaken’ for calling NYC synagogue attack non-antisemitic
03:10
Israeli envoy condemns Hezbollah’s use of human shields
03:07
CENTCOM: US forces have redirected 64 ships, disabled three in Iran blockade
02:41
Trump again floats idea of making Strait of Hormuz a US territory
02:19
Upcoming election ‘most important in Israel’s history,’ Knesset speaker tells JNS
02:15
Kushner: Gaza demilitarization could begin within 30 days
02:03
IDF to hold military exercise in Judea and Samaria
01:53
UNIFIL: Israeli flags in Southern Lebanon violate Resolution 1701
01:35
Israel, Board of Peace agree Hamas must disarm before Gaza rebuilt
01:30
Smotrich: Hamas can’t be defeated without full Israeli control of Gaza
01:22
Herzog meets Kushner, Mladenov on next steps for Trump Gaza plan
01:20
Huckabee: No US-Israel disagreement over plan to disarm Hamas
01:08
Fallen IDF soldier’s organ donation saves six lives, including 7-year-old girl’s
00:28
Levin renews vow for judicial overhaul: ‘I want to finish this’
00:07
Israel’s historic Tzippori River Trail upgraded for accessibility
23:06
Israel Police probe vandalism of Israeli flags in Samaria
22:05
IDF must present plan to transfer civilian law enforcement in Judea and Samaria to police, says Israeli defense minister
10:31
Hamas detonates explosive, fires toward troops near Yellow Line in northern Gaza, IDF says
10:12
Two boys, 4 and 6, found stabbed in Beit Shemesh, one unconscious, Magen David Adom says
09:50
Israel stations soldiers at entrances to homes in Palestinian village Qusra, residents remain confined
09:45
Trump says Hamas agreed to disarm, urges Israel to halt Gaza strikes
09:07
Kurdish PM Barzani says Iranian drones targeted his office, intelligence chief’s home
09:04
Likud needs candidates ‘not afraid of the deep state,’ communications minister says
08:53
Likud lawmaker: Primary voting reflects ‘the free voice of Israel’
08:38
Israeli forces nab Palestinian digging tunnel shaft near Jerusalem security barrier
08:36
‘Likudniks understand the importance,’ Dichter says of primary vote
08:22
Regev: Primary shows there is democracy within Likud
08:12
Zohar: Likud Party primary is about bringing Netanyahu back to power
08:03
Likud Party ad: Mamdani, Khamenei ‘want Netanyahu to lose’
07:31
Trump: Iran should raise the white flag
07:22
Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon scores in West Ham debut
07:10
Iranian MP Azizi mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, says he should worry about his own safety
06:50
CIJA urges Canadian Muslim group to address antisemitism
06:37
Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon ‘in any way, shape, or form’
06:31
Senior IRGC commander warns Iran could shift to offensive posture
06:11
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows sharply after tanker attacks
05:59
Police seize 80 cattle grazing in IDF live-fire zone
05:42
Gaza-bound protest ship crashes into harbor wall in Germany
05:12
Herzog awards presidential sports medal, honors assistance to bereaved families
04:41
Israeli rescue delegation searches for missing in Colombia earthquake rubble
04:26
Iran: 60-day window for talks with US ‘lost its relevance’
04:11
Israel’s economy surges at 15.4% rate in second quarter
03:51
‘WSJ': Iran used ceasefire to prepare for wider war
03:30
Trump: Mecca defense pact shows Middle East ‘coming together’
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Inside the Israeli kibbutz rebuilding on Hezbollah’s doorstep
August 17, 2026 07:49 AM
Canaan Lidor
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
The search that gripped—and duped—a nation
Ruthie Blum
Michael Freund
Opinion
Costa Rica’s remarkable Jewish story
Michael Freund