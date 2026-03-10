More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Iranian foreign minister rules out renewed US talks

Abbas Araghchi says the Islamic Republic had a “very bitter experience” negotiating with Washington.

Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff

Iranian foreign minister rules out renewed US talks

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivers a speech during a session of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2026. Photo by Valentin Flauraud/AFP via Getty Images.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivers a speech during a session of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2026. Photo by Valentin Flauraud/AFP via Getty Images.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that Tehran has no plans to resume talks with the United States following joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes on the ayatollah regime.

In an interview with PBS’s “News Hour,” Araghchi said the Islamic Republic had a “very bitter experience” negotiating with Washington, and accused it and Jerusalem of “aggression” that has destabilized the region. He added that negotiations with the Americans are no longer on Iran’s agenda.

The Iranian regime has launched retaliatory attacks on Israel, U.S. bases and Gulf Arab states—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—since the operation began. Iranian drones have also struck Azerbaijan and a British base in Cyprus, and Turkey says NATO intercepted ballistic missiles fired from Iran into its airspace.

The Arab League Council on Sunday condemned the strikes as “illegal Iranian aggressions” and a “serious threat to international peace and security.” The Arab foreign ministers called on Tehran to immediately stop all “hostile military operations and all provocative acts or threats against neighboring states.”

Middle East Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar gives a press statement at the site of the Iranian missile strike in Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
War crimes: Sa’ar says targeting civilians is ‘mad Iranian regime’s strategy’
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad on March 22, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran a threat to entire world
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin