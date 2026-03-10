Iranian foreign minister rules out renewed US talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that Tehran has no plans to resume talks with the United States following joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes on the ayatollah regime.

In an interview with PBS’s “News Hour,” Araghchi said the Islamic Republic had a “very bitter experience” negotiating with Washington, and accused it and Jerusalem of “aggression” that has destabilized the region. He added that negotiations with the Americans are no longer on Iran’s agenda.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Iran is unlikely to resume negotiations with the US following recent hostilities, citing what he described as a 'bitter experience' with past talks pic.twitter.com/naafK0gDmr — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2026

The Iranian regime has launched retaliatory attacks on Israel, U.S. bases and Gulf Arab states—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—since the operation began. Iranian drones have also struck Azerbaijan and a British base in Cyprus, and Turkey says NATO intercepted ballistic missiles fired from Iran into its airspace.

The Arab League Council on Sunday condemned the strikes as “illegal Iranian aggressions” and a “serious threat to international peace and security.” The Arab foreign ministers called on Tehran to immediately stop all “hostile military operations and all provocative acts or threats against neighboring states.”