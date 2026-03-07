More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Man pleads guilty to threatening Red Mass with bombs

The New Jersey man assembled more than 100 explosive devices in a tent on the front steps of Washington’s St. Matthews Cathedral.

Mar. 7, 2026

Man pleads guilty to threatening Red Mass with bombs

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., April 7, 2013. Credit: Farragutful via Wikimedia Commons.
The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., April 7, 2013. Credit: Farragutful via Wikimedia Commons.

A New Jersey man pleaded guilty in federal court on March 5 to threatening to detonate more than 100 homemade explosive devices outside St. Matthews Cathedral in Washington, D.C., during the annual Red Mass offered toward all members of the legal profession regardless of religious affiliation.

Though Supreme Court justices regularly attend Washington’s Red Mass, none was present this time due to security concerns.

Louis Geri, 41, from Vineland in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, pleaded guilty to “a count of Hobbs Act extortion by wrongful use of force, violence, or fear, and to a count of possession of an unregistered firearm,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

According to prosecutors, Geri arrived on a motorcycle at the cathedral on Rhode Island Ave NW on the evening of Oct. 4, 2025, and set up a tent on the church’s front steps.

Inside the tent, he assembled more than 100 improvised bombs made from materials including nitromethane, magnesium, charcoal and thermite that he had purchased in Arkansas and assembled in Virginia.

The Red Mass was scheduled to take place the following morning.

At about 5 am on Oct. 5, Metropolitan Police Department officers approached the tent while patrolling the area before the Red Mass, and told Geri he would need to move. Prosecutors said he refused and “threatened to throw one of his explosive devices into the street to demonstrate its destructive power.”

Geri told officers “several of your people are gonna die from these” and asked for federal agents to negotiate his demands, which included “hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to himself and others, extended accommodations at the Mayflower Hotel, an expatriation flight to Japan, and requests that the Supreme Court remove Arizona from the United States and declare it a ‘foreign enemy.’”

Prosecutors said he also “made numerous demands directed at leaders of the Catholic and Jewish faiths.”

Officers arrested Geri after he briefly emerged from the tent. Authorities found one explosive device in his pocket and more than 100 additional devices inside the tent. FBI testing confirmed the devices were operable bombs.

According to prosecutors, “Geri waived his Miranda rights and described the devices as ‘grenades’ and ‘rockets.’”

Geri said he “was willing to use the devices to harm people and property—including St. Matthew’s Cathedral, the White House, the Washington Monument, the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court.”

“Threatening to detonate devices on the steps of a Catholic church—or any religious institution—is a violation not only of our way of life, but of the First Amendment right to the free exercise of religion,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

EXPLORE JNS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
Police Car
U.S. News
USPS worker charged with felony, misdemeanors for allegedly attacking 4–year–old near Monsey
Michael Specht, Ramapo Town Council supervisor, called the incident “very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips