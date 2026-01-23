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Netanyahu meets with Iowa senator in Jerusalem

Neither Netanyahu’s nor Sen. Joni Ernst’s office read out the meeting.

Jan. 23, 2026
Netanyahu Ernst
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in his Jerusalem office with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Jan. 23, 2026. Credit: Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
( Jan. 23, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in his Jerusalem office with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) on Friday, according to his office.

There was no immediate readout from either the senator’s or the prime minister’s office. (JNS sought comment from Ernst’s office.)

In recent months, the pro-Israel senator has said that she is praying for the Jewish state and that “you never hear Iran chant ‘death to Israel’ without ‘death to America.’”

Chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Ernst is part of the body’s Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry and Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

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