More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

NY Jewish community center to pay $100,200 in religious discrimination settlement

“When religion conflicts with a work requirement, employers must provide an accommodation,” acting director of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s New York District Office stated.

Mar. 5, 2026

NY Jewish community center to pay $100,200 in religious discrimination settlement

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
The Young Men’s and Women’s Hebrew Association of Washington Heights and Inwood, in New York City, April 7, 2011. Credit: Jim.henderson via Wikimedia Commons.
The Young Men’s and Women’s Hebrew Association of Washington Heights and Inwood, in New York City, April 7, 2011. Credit: Jim.henderson via Wikimedia Commons.

A Jewish community center in New York City will pay $100,200 to settle a federal religious discrimination and retaliation charge after allegedly refusing to accommodate a Christian employee’s request to attend Sunday church services.

The Young Men’s and Women’s Hebrew Association of Washington Heights and Inwood reached the settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission following a federal investigation.

According to the EEOC, the agency found evidence that the organization violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it failed to provide a Christian employee with a religious accommodation that would allow her to attend Sunday church services and meetings required for her role as a church leader. The EEOC also said the organization retaliated against the employee after she sought the accommodation, forcing her to resign in 2022.

The dispute was resolved through the EEOC’s pre-litigation conciliation process, resulting in the payment to the former employee.

Under the agreement, the YMHA also committed to several corrective actions, including revising its policies on religious accommodations, providing anti-discrimination training to staff, posting notices about the resolution, and reporting religious accommodation requests and related complaints to the EEOC. The agency will monitor compliance with the agreement for two and a half years.

Arlean Nieto, acting director of the EEOC’s New York District Office, commended the YMHA for taking steps to improve its policies and training.

“A reminder to employers: Title VII applies to all aspects of an individual’s religious observance, practice and belief,” Nieto stated. “When religion conflicts with a work requirement, employers must provide an accommodation, unless doing so would cause an undue hardship.”

EXPLORE JNS
Pro-regime activists gather in Tehran's Vali Asr Square under a banner depicting Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, March 17, 2026. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
World News
IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
View of the nuclear research center in Dimona, southern Israel, Aug. 13, 2016. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
No damage to Dimona nuclear research site after Iranian missile hits nearby city: IAEA
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi says “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
How is the Iran war impacting Gaza?
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a kindergarten in Rishon LeZion, central Israel, was damaged by shrapnel from a ballistic missile fired from Iran, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli daycare destroyed by Iranian cluster missile
“There could have been kids at this kindergarten,” said Rishon Letzion Mayor Raz Kinstlich.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after landing at Palm Beach International Airport on March 20, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
‘A very difficult evening,’ Netanyahu says after Iranian missiles wound 115
“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” added the Israeli premier.
Mar. 22, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin