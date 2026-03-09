NYC Orthodox Jewish teachers lose dispute over longstanding Passover observance day

Twenty Orthodox Jewish teachers in New York City lost a grievance challenging a refusal by the city’s Department of Education to grant a designated religious observance day to prepare for Passover, according to the New York Post.

In 2025, the department ended a long‑standing practice dating to a 1999 arbitration ruling that had routinely granted such days off, and instead required teachers to use personal or vacation leave for customary pre-Passover preparations, which include deep cleaning one’s home and removing all chametz, or leavened food.

The teachers, who filed the grievance last May after their requests were denied, were notified in mid‑February that it had been unsuccessful.

Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers, called the decision “wrong” and stated that it “borders on religious discrimination.” The union is part of the United Federation of Teachers, which is deciding whether to request an arbitration hearing, according to the Post.

In a statement, the New York City Department of Education said it “respects the religious observances of all employees” and offers reasonable accommodations “consistent with applicable regulations, collective bargaining agreements and operational needs.”