More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

NYC Orthodox Jewish teachers lose dispute over longstanding Passover observance day

The city Department of Education’s decision ends a decades-long practice of granting a designated day off for holiday preparations, requiring teachers to use personal or vacation days instead.

Mar. 9, 2026

NYC Orthodox Jewish teachers lose dispute over longstanding Passover observance day

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Kitchen, Cleaning
A woman cleaning a kitchen counter. Credit: RDNE Stock project/Pexels.

Twenty Orthodox Jewish teachers in New York City lost a grievance challenging a refusal by the city’s Department of Education to grant a designated religious observance day to prepare for Passover, according to the New York Post.

In 2025, the department ended a long‑standing practice dating to a 1999 arbitration ruling that had routinely granted such days off, and instead required teachers to use personal or vacation leave for customary pre-Passover preparations, which include deep cleaning one’s home and removing all chametz, or leavened food.

The teachers, who filed the grievance last May after their requests were denied, were notified in mid‑February that it had been unsuccessful.

Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers, called the decision “wrong” and stated that it “borders on religious discrimination.” The union is part of the United Federation of Teachers, which is deciding whether to request an arbitration hearing, according to the Post.

In a statement, the New York City Department of Education said it “respects the religious observances of all employees” and offers reasonable accommodations “consistent with applicable regulations, collective bargaining agreements and operational needs.”

Jewish and Israeli Holidays Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin