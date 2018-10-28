Security increased in France around Jewish synagogues

After the shooting in a synagogue in Pittsburgh which left eleven people dead on Saturday, France’s Interior Minister Christophe Castaner assured that security would be increased in France near Jewish places of worship.

“I just asked the prefects to strengthen vigilance tomorrow around synagogues and events scheduled this weekend,” he tweeted.

“There are about 200 synagogues in our country. They are already protected under ‘Operation Sentinel,’ as are other Jewish community places, such as nurseries or schools.”

In a first tweet, he called this attack shooting “abject,” and expressed his “solidarity” and “great emotion.”