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Senate votes down Iran war powers resolution 53-47

Sen. John Fetterman was the lone Democrat to vote against the measure, and Sen. Rand Paul was the only Republican in favor.

Mar. 4, 2026

Senate votes down Iran war powers resolution 53-47

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U.S. Capitol Building
The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Credit: Art Bromage/Pixabay.

The Senate voted down a measure from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on Tuesday that would have directed U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw American forces from hostilities against Iran.

Kaine’s motion to discharge his war powers resolution was defeated by a vote of 53-47, mostly along party lines. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was the lone Democrat to vote against the measure. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was the only Republican in favor.

Many Democrats have described the combat operations against Iran as illegal and have hammered Trump for failing to seek congressional authorization. Some Democrats have said that the Iranian regime ought to be removed, but that the president still needs to make his case before Congress.

The Trump administration argues that it is abiding by the War Powers Resolution of 1973 as amended in 1983, which requires congressional notification of military action and creates a 60- to 90-day window for the president to use force under certain circumstances, pending congressional authorization or a declaration of war.

Presidents of both parties have long rejected the constitutionality of some provisions of the law, which was passed over the veto of former President Richard Nixon.

The House is expected to vote on a similar war powers resolution on Thursday, which is also likely to be voted down.

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