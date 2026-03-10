Toronto police probing firearm discharge at US consulate

Toronto police are investigating reports that a firearm was discharged at the American Consulate in downtown Toronto early Tuesday, with no injuries reported.

Police said they responded around 5:29 a.m. to the area of University Avenue and Queen Street West, after reports that someone had fired a gun at the consulate, and found evidence confirming a firearm had been discharged.

FIREARM DISCHARGE:

University Av + Queen St West

5:29am

- Police responded to reports that someone discharged a firearm at the American Consulate

- Police are on scene

- Evidence of a firearm discharge has been located

- No reports of injuries

- Anyone w/info contact police… — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 10, 2026

Officers remained on the scene late Tuesday morning, and there was no information on any suspect.

Southbound University Avenue from Armoury Street was closed as the investigation continued, and police appealed to anyone with information to contact authorities.

The U.S. embassy in Norway was hit by an explosion in the early hours of Sunday, according to Oslo police. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anti-American protests in Pakistan on March 2 ended with the deaths of at least 22 people at U.S. consulates in Karachi and Lahore as thousands protested the fighting between the U.S.-Israel alliance and Tehran.

Following the news that Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, was killed in the opening strike of the war, hundreds of Iraqis attempted to storm Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, where the U.S. embassy is located.

Meanwhile, hundreds of demonstrators marched to the U.S. and Israeli embassies in Athens, Greece, on March 1, to protest the Iran campaign.

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem has directed all government employees and their family members to “continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice.”