University leaders, faculty and students driving Jew-hatred and failing to fight it, House panel report says

University leaders, professors and students aren’t doing enough to curb Jew-hatred, and at times are fueling antisemitism, and “satellite” school campuses in the Middle East “are failing in critical ways to fulfill their stated goal of promoting American values,” according to a new report from the House Education and Workforce Committee.

“America’s universities have become breeding grounds for antisemitism because too many leaders refused to act,” Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), chair of the committee, told JNS.

“This report exposes how radical faculty and student groups have been given free rein while Jewish students are left to fend for themselves,” Walberg said.

The House panel has probed Jew-hatred on campus in a focused way since Oct. 7, and university leaders, including presidents at Harvard University and University of Pennsylvania, have lost their jobs after testifying before the committee that it wouldn’t violate their campus rules to call for killing all Jews.

“Decisive, strong leadership by university presidents is critical for preventing and correcting a hostile antisemitic environment on campus, as is apparent from every case study in this report,” the new publication states.

Such leaders enforce policies protecting Jewish students, decry antisemitism publicly, conduct and follow up on investigations and “seek to hire faculty who are committed to scholarship rather than activism,” among other behaviors, according to the report.

“Institutions without such leadership allowed antisemitism to proliferate unchecked,” it states.

The report adds that professors “have played a significant role in legitimizing and amplifying antisemitism on college campuses,” and that students, particularly Students for Justice in Palestine, have “consistently acted as ringleaders for the antisemitic harassment faced by Jewish students on campus.”

Schools like Northwestern University and Georgetown University operate campuses in Qatar that “host faculty, students and programming that perpetuate antisemitism without apparent consequence, in addition to struggling to uphold free speech principles,” according to the report.

“Antisemitism in higher education is a systemic problem that affects a broad swath of America’s colleges and universities,” the report states. “The evidence demonstrates that antisemitism on campus is driven by persistent leadership failures and radical faculty and student groups that legitimize and foment antisemitism in classrooms and on campus grounds.”

The report mentions leadership and other failures at Harvard University, Haverford College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sarah Lawrence College and University of California, Berkeley.

Chapters of Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine are particular offenders, and research shows that campuses with chapters of that group are seven times as likely to have anti-Jewish violence.

At Haverford, a liberal arts school in Philadelphia, who was part of the faculty group, wrote to Nikki Young, the college’s vice president for institutional equity and access, asking the school not to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s widely-adopted working definition of Jew-hatred.

When the director of Haverford’s Chabad emailed Wendy Raymond, the college president, “with grave concern about the antisemitism faced by students, Young said his description of antisemitism was ‘hyperbolic and overly generalized,’” per the report. “President Raymond agreed.”

“Haverford has repeatedly offered comfort and support to faculty members who spread antisemitism online after the Oct. 7 attacks,” the report states.

It adds that Young thanked a professor, who less than a month after Oct. 7 called students protesting against an anti-Israel protest “racist genocidaires” and referred to the Hamas-led attacks as “imprisoned people breaking free from their chains,” for “being brave and honest here at the college.”

“I know your students and so many of us appreciate what you bring to our school,” she said, per the report.

Michael Schill, president of Northwestern, stated in August 2025 that the school was creating a Doha campus to “bring Western education and liberal thought to the Middle East,” and Robert Groves, interim Georgetown president, testified before the committee in July 2025 that its Doha campus aimed to offer a “Western higher education experience,” according to the report.

Neither school has disciplined faculty, students or staff for Jew-hatred since Oct. 7, according to the report.

The House panel’s investigation found that after Oct. 7, the Qatar campus at Northwestern “clashed with Northwestern’s Evanston campus about public statements on the conflict and handling of faculty antisemitism, emphasizing the divergent standards of the two campuses when it comes to antisemitism and Title VI,” the report says.

The satellite campuses also must follow Qatari law and present a “key source of tension,” according to the report.

“Both campuses are contractually required to abide by the ‘applicable laws and regulations of the state of Qatar’ and ‘respect the cultural, religious and social customs of the state of Qatar,’” the report states. “As such, the Qatar Foundation has sought to influence the message by U.S. satellite campuses in Doha.”

“The question of financial motivations looms large over Northwestern and Georgetown’s satellite campuses,” according to the report.

“Northwestern in particular has claimed that the relationship is not motivated by financial considerations, with the university’s then president telling the committee in August 2025 that Northwestern would ‘never do this for the economic benefit of the relationship,’” it states. “However, Northwestern’s 2024 internal assessment of its Qatar campus repeatedly emphasized financial benefits as a reason to remain in Doha despite cultural differences and other challenges.”

In an Oct. 17, 2023 meeting between the Qatar Foundation and deans of U.S. schools in the country funded by the foundation, the foundation “requests information sharing and no surprises,” per a readout of the meeting, which the report quotes. “Some partner universities raised serious concern about ‘how too much pro-Hamas/anti-Israel messaging from here will impact home campus perceptions of the Doha campus,’” per the report.

Among the report’s suggestions are that Congress pass legislation to make U.S. schools post syllabi from overseas campuses publicly and pass the Civil Rights Protection Act, that schools “tailor admissions questions to inquire about applicants’ openness to civil discourse and diversity of thought” and that universities better enforce policies about protests on campus.

“The findings in this report make clear that antisemitism in higher education is not confined to encampments at a handful of elite universities,” the report states, “nor did it begin or end with the events of Oct. 7.”

“Instead, antisemitism in higher education is a systemic problem that affects a broad swath of America’s colleges and universities,” it says.