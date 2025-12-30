US CENTCOM says ISIS operatives captured, killed in Syria post-Dec. 19 strike

U.S. and allied forces carried out a wave of counterterrorism operations in Syria following a major Dec. 19 strike, killing and capturing nearly two dozen ISIS operatives, U.S. Central Command said on Dec. 30.

CENTCOM reported that 11 missions conducted between Dec. 20 and Dec. 29 resulted in the deaths of at least seven ISIS members, with additional operatives taken into custody. The operations also uncovered and destroyed four weapons caches linked to the terror group.

The missions followed “Operation Hawkeye Strike,” a joint U.S.-Jordanian effort aimed at degrading ISIS capabilities in central Syria. During the initial phase, forces struck more than 70 ISIS targets using “100 precision-guided munitions.”

CENTCOM said the operation involved “fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and artillery,” and destroyed infrastructure used by the group to store weapons and coordinate activity.

Adm. Brad Cooper, its commander, said “we are steadfast in commitment to working with regional partners to root out the ISIS threat posed to U.S. and regional security.”

CENTCOM linked the continued military pressure to broader security concerns, noting that ISIS-inspired individuals were responsible for at least “11 plots or attacks” targeting the United States in 2025.

In the past 12 months, U.S. operations and partner forces in Syria have detained more than 300 ISIS members and killed more than 20, according to CENTCOM.