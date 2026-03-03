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US consulate in Dubai catches fire after Iranian drone strike

The U.S. State Department said the drone hit the compound’s parking lot and all U.S. personnel “are accounted for.”

Mar. 3, 2026

US consulate in Dubai catches fire after Iranian drone strike

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View of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dec. 16, 2022. Photo by Nati Shohat/FLASH90.
View of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dec. 16, 2022. Photo by Nati Shohat/FLASH90.

An Iranian drone struck the U.S. consulate compound in Dubai on Tuesday, causing part of the building to catch fire.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that all U.S. personnel “are accounted for” after the U.S. State Department ordered the drawdown of diplomatic staff around the region.

“A drone unfortunately struck a parking lot adjacent to the chancellery building and then set off a fire in that place,” Rubio said. “Our embassies and our diplomatic facilities are under direct attack from a terroristic regime.”

The strike in the heart of the largest city in the United Arab Emirates, in an area filled with other diplomatic missions, follows a similar Iranian drone attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday morning.

UAE authorities reported that the fire has been extinguished with no injuries reported.

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