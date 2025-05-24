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US, Iran report ‘some but not conclusive progress’ in Rome talks

The negotiations, which lasted more than two hours, were both direct, and indirect with Omani mediators.

JNS Staff
Vehicles of delegations arrive at the Omani embassy in Rome for a fifth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States on May 23, 2025. Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images.
Vehicles of delegations arrive at the Omani embassy in Rome for a fifth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States on May 23, 2025. Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images.
(May 24, 2025 / JNS)

Delegations from Iran and the United States ended a fifth round of negotiations in Rome on Friday, with both sides reporting limited progress in negotiations over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Despite both Washington and Tehran taking a tough stance in public ahead of the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there was potential for progress after Oman made several proposals during the talks, Reuters reported.

“We have just completed one of the most professional rounds of talks. ... We firmly stated Iran’s position,” Araqchi told Iranian state TV. “The fact that we are now on a reasonable path, in my view, is itself a sign of progress.”

He added, “The proposals and solutions will be reviewed in respective capitals ... and the next round of talks will be scheduled accordingly.”

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi wrote on X that the talks between Araqchi and U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had ended “with some but not conclusive progress.”

A senior U.S. official was quoted by Reuters as saying that the talks lasted more than two hours and were both direct, and indirect with Omani mediators.

“The talks continue to be constructive,” the official said. “We made further progress, but there is still work to be done. Both sides agreed to meet again in the near future. We are grateful to our Omani partners for their continued facilitation.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Washington was working to reach an accord that would allow Iran to have a civil nuclear energy program but not enrich uranium, while acknowledging that this “will not be easy.”

Middle East Iran
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