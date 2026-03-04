More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Utah Democratic lawmaker seeks to repeal state’s anti-boycott law

The bill would remove restrictions preventing government contracts with companies that join economic campaigns against Israel.

Mar. 4, 2026

Utah Democratic lawmaker seeks to repeal state’s anti-boycott law

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Utah State Capitol Building
The Utah State Capitol Building and Capitol Hill with other government buildings, Nov. 6, 2010. Credit: Scott Catron via Wikimedia Commons.

A Utah legislator introduced legislation on March 3 that would repeal state restrictions preventing government entities from contracting with companies that boycott Israel.

SB 329, sponsored by state senator Nate Blouin, would repeal Title 63G, Chapter 27, Public Contract Boycott Restrictions, eliminating provisions in state law governing public contracts tied to boycott activity.

Currently, Utah restricts public entities from entering into contracts with companies that participate in economic boycotts. The bill would repeal those provisions entirely.

According to the legislation, it would remove statutes that “prohibit a public entity from entering into a contract with a company based on the company’s participation in a boycott of the State of Israel or an economic boycott.”

It would also remove legal definitions and requirements related to such activity, as well as rules requiring companies to certify that they are not participating in boycotts.

Blouin, 36, called the state’s anti-boycott law “idiotic” and recently blamed Israel for U.S. President Trump’s military strikes on Iran.

“Trump is starting yet another war in the Middle East on the behest of Israel, killing people abroad as a substitute for helping people at home,” he wrote on Feb. 28.

EXPLORE JNS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
New York City Police Department Car, NYPD
U.S. News
US postal worker arrested for shoving 4–year–old to the ground in Monsey
“I have viewed the video depicting an incident involving a physical attack on a small child,” Police Sup. Michael Specht posted on X. “The content of this video is very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips