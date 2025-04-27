More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

WWE star deletes antisemitic post after press inquiry

Professional wrestler Sami Zayn’s social media post sparked months of complaints from Jewish organizations.

Apr. 27, 2025
Jonathan Duschnitzky
Canadian wrestler Sami Zayn clotheslines Chad Gable during Monday Night RAW at the Bell Centre in Montreal on April 15, 2024. Photo by WWE via Getty Images.
Canadian wrestler Sami Zayn clotheslines Chad Gable during Monday Night RAW at the Bell Centre in Montreal on April 15, 2024. Photo by WWE via Getty Images.

For over a year, WWE—the global wrestling entertainment powerhouse now also streaming on Netflix—has been receiving repeated alerts: screenshots, videos and documentation revealing a disturbing pattern in Canadian wrestler Sami Zayn‘s public activity.

Zayn, one of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)'s most prominent stars, has promoted antisemitic and anti-Zionist content on social media and in public appearances—liking hate pages, sharing inflammatory articles, and wearing shirts of openly anti-Zionist bands. WWE’s silence in the face of these actions has raised serious concerns.

During a live event on Monday, Zayn was caught on video cursing at Israeli fans. Hours later, he posted on X: “hoes stay mad.”

Before publishing this article, Israel Hayom contacted WWE executives. We asked whether the organization was aware of Zayn’s posts and if they aligned with WWE’s stated values. Two hours after our questions were sent, one of Zayn’s most offensive tweets was deleted. No comment, apology or explanation has been issued since.

Zayn, whose real name is Rami Sebei, was born in 1984 in Laval, Quebec, to Syrian migrants from Homs.

The first documented case came in November 2023, when Zayn liked a post on X titled “Israel’s Final Solution for the Palestinians.”

The article featured a Star of David merged with a Nazi flag and accused Israel of genocide, drawing Holocaust comparisons and blaming Israel for the massacre of its own civilians on Oct. 7, 2023.

It concluded with the statement: “Israelis who cheer the Palestinian nightmare will soon live a nightmare of their own.”

Since then, dozens of complaints have been submitted to WWE by Jewish organizations, journalists and online activists. They provided consistent evidence: likes on antisemitic content, follows of accounts calling for Israel’s destruction, and reposts likening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. In one post from September, Zayn shared a photo of an armed Arab child with a sign reading: “Act now before it’s too late.”

His public behavior followed suit. A few months ago, he shared enthusiastic praise for a documentary about the Irish band Kneecap—a group known for extreme anti-Israel messaging. Just last week, during its performance at the Coachella festival in California, Kneecap projected onstage the message: “F*** Israel. Free Palestine.”

Zayn’s wife, Khadijah Sebei, has also posted controversial content—including statements such as “Eradicate Zionism” and “Zionism = Terrorism,” along with an image of Oct. 7 surrounded by watermelon emojis and hearts—symbols seen by many as celebrating a day when hundreds of Israeli civilians were raped and murdered.

Despite the removal of Zayn’s post, WWE has yet to respond publicly. It remains unclear whether any internal action has been taken or is planned.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Sports Canada
Jonathan Duschnitzky
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin