UK Couple finds WWII-era bunker under home with German phrase ‘beware, the enemy is listening’

( Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS )

A couple reportedly found a “Nazi bunker” with the German inscription “beware, the enemy is listening” under their home on the island of Guernsey, a British Crown dependency near the French coast.

“The subterranean refuge was reportedly located 26 feet underground and was outfitted with bottles, water and even an escape hatch like a Bond villain’s lair,” the New York Post reported.

Someone who used to live in the house told the couple about rooms underground.

The Post reported that an excavator removed 100 tons of dirt to locate the entrance to the bunker. One of the homeowners told a reporter that “it’s not just rooms for us. It’s a part of history.”

The Nazis occupied the island during the Holocaust.